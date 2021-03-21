Nation Other News 21 Mar 2021 Cops are ‘cycl ...
Cops are ‘cycling’ into Maoist-hit areas

The local police have intensified ‘social service’ under Police Meekosam and are reaching out to the Maoist-infested interior villages
 Police are visiting Adivasi gudems in Maoist-affected to distribute cycles to the people, particularly in Tiryani mandal. — Representational image

KOMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: Police are ‘cycling’ their way into interior forest areas to keep a close watch on possible Maoist movement in Tiryani mandal.

It may be recalled around this time last year, some Maoists had reportedly entered the old Adilabad district by taking advantage of the Covid epidemic and the subsequent lockdown.

 

There has been a steady surge in Covid positive cases in old Adilabad district since some days.          

Police officials rode on the hard and hilly terrain to reach Kursiguda village located atop a hill in Tiryani mandal and distributed five bicycles to villagers of Kursiguda for their transportation. Police also distributed solar panels and bulbs to families in four villages in Tiryani mandal.    

Over the past one month, the local police have intensified their ‘social service’ under Police Meekosam and are reaching out to the Maoist-infested interior villages taking advantage of the summer. Most of these villages lack road connectivity and reaching villages is difficult during the rainy season.            

 

It is easy for the police to visit interior villages to collect information about Maoist movements in summer.

Police are visiting Adivasi gudems in Maoist-affected to distribute cycles to the people, particularly in Tiryani mandal.

Police officials chose summer as chances of untoward incidents are less during the season.

Generally, Maoists face more hardships like drinking water problems and shelter during the summer in the forests when compared to other seasons.

During visits to Maoist-affected areas, Asifabad Additional SP, Y. V Sudheendra appealed to Adivasis not to support anti-social elements and to focus on the development.

 

