CBFC recognises film studio in AP for approval of movies

VIJAYAWADA: In a pointer to the development of the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh, Central Board of Film Certification has approved a film studio in AP for issuing required documents to a film for getting the censor board certification.

Telugu cinema director Dileep Raja pointed out that hitherto, lab letters and duration certificates were available only at film studios and laboratories in Hyderabad. But now, the same facility has been extended to Pedaravuru Film Studio in Tenali mandal of Guntur district.

Dileep Raja explained that whenever a film gets completed, it is essential that it get a censor certificate before its release. Duration certificate and lab letter are necessary before a film could be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification for receiving the censor certificate. The necessary documents can now be issued by Pedaravuru Film Studio too to get a censor certificate for new films, the cinema director informed.

He further said editing, dubbing, re-recording and other post-production facilities should be available to get the lab letter and duration certificate. All these facilities are now available at the Pedaravuru Film Studio.

Dileep Raja said Pedaravuru is the only film studio in 13 districts of AP, which has been given such recognition by Central Board of Film Certification.