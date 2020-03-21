Nation Other News 21 Mar 2020 Kerala High Court re ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala High Court rejects plea seeking online sale of liquor

ANI
Published Mar 21, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Court orders petitioner fined to pay Rs 50,000 to chief minister’s relief fund
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the online sale of liquor to reduce crowd at the liquor outlets in the wake of Covid-19 threat.
G Jyothish, a native of Aluva in Kerala had filed the plea.

"While the state is struggling to cope with the threat, such a petition is an attempt to mock the judiciary. The petitioner has to pay Rs 50,000 to the chief minister's relief fund within two weeks," the High Court observed.

 

"While the courts consider only cases of urgent importance in the public interest, this selfish behaviour is condemned," the court said.

...
Tags: kerala high court, coronavirus (covid-19), online sale, alcohol sale
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Coronavirus cuts feet off love bug, but women say it’s a good thing
Teachers brave digital classrooms as coronavirus closes schools

Latest From Nation

People fleeing quarantine has been a common problem reported from different parts of the country. (PTI)

Delhi couple deboarded from train after home quarantine seal found on hand

Passengers wearing protective mask walk out of NSCBI airport in Kolkata. PTI Photo

Indian embassies across the world issue advisories to citizens

Representational image

Stranded in Frankfurt, Indian teen sent home after authorities intervene

Representational Image. (PTI)

Government fails to improve hygiene in fish market despite spread of Covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kanika Kapoor booked: How dare she give corona to big people?

In this file photo from 2019, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. The singer has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has been charged by the UP administration for allegedly neglecting coronavirus protocols. (AFP)

PM Modi on Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: Important to ensure diginity of women

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees

Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)

Holi celebrations subdued in India over coronavirus

A child wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus scare is seen smeared in dry colours during Holi festival celebrations (PTI)

Now, on a clear day you can see Bengaluru

See, this wasn't there 10 days ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham