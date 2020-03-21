Kerala High Court rejects plea seeking online sale of liquor

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the online sale of liquor to reduce crowd at the liquor outlets in the wake of Covid-19 threat.

G Jyothish, a native of Aluva in Kerala had filed the plea.

"While the state is struggling to cope with the threat, such a petition is an attempt to mock the judiciary. The petitioner has to pay Rs 50,000 to the chief minister's relief fund within two weeks," the High Court observed.

"While the courts consider only cases of urgent importance in the public interest, this selfish behaviour is condemned," the court said.