Delhi couple deboarded from train after home quarantine seal found on hand

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2020, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 2:25 pm IST
The couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani express from Secunderabad, Telangana
People fleeing quarantine has been a common problem reported from different parts of the country. (PTI)
New Delhi: A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said Saturday.

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad on Saturday morning.

 

When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am, a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases on the husband's hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE onboard.

The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.

The air conditioning was also switched off.

The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.

People fleeing quarantine has been a common problem reported from different parts of the country.

