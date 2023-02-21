Woman commits suicide along with her newborn twins

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old woman, Beeda Sandhya Rani, died by suicide at an underground water sump along with her newborn twin children at Alwal. Their bodies were found early Monday, police said.

Police also recovered a note, purportedly written by Sandhya Rani, which said that she worried that her newborns would fall ill again.

Inquiries revealed that Sandhya Rani's had a consanguineous marriage with her cousin Beeda Narsing Rao in 2012. She delivered twins in 2017, who died due to complications. She gave birth to a girl in 2018, who also died. Since then, she was under the impression that the deaths were due to complications from their consanguineous marriage.

Sandhya Rani delivered twins, a girl and a boy, on February 11, who were weak at birth. The girl improved but the boy, who was underweight, was admitted to the hospital again. He recovered and was sent home three days later, but Sandhya Rani was anxious about their health in the long term.

On Sunday night, she went to sleep with her two children at around 11.30 pm. A couple of hours later the family members found her missing and started searching for her. The bodies were found in the sump on Monday morning.

Alwal police registered a murder case for the death of the two children and another case for her suicide and started an investigation.