  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 21 Feb 2023 Woman commits suicid ...
Nation, In Other News

Woman commits suicide along with her newborn twins

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2023, 9:32 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:32 am IST
Beeda Sandhya Rani
 Beeda Sandhya Rani

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old woman, Beeda Sandhya Rani, died by suicide at an underground water sump along with her newborn twin children at Alwal. Their bodies were found early Monday, police said.

Police also recovered a note, purportedly written by Sandhya Rani, which said that she worried that her newborns would fall ill again.

Inquiries revealed that Sandhya Rani's had a consanguineous marriage with her cousin Beeda Narsing Rao in 2012. She delivered twins in 2017, who died due to complications. She gave birth to a girl in 2018, who also died. Since then, she was under the impression that the deaths were due to complications from their consanguineous marriage.

Sandhya Rani delivered twins, a girl and a boy, on February 11, who were weak at birth. The girl improved but the boy, who was underweight, was admitted to the hospital again. He recovered and was sent home three days later, but Sandhya Rani was anxious about their health in the long term.

On Sunday night, she went to sleep with her two children at around 11.30 pm. A couple of hours later the family members found her missing and started searching for her. The bodies were found in the sump on Monday morning.

Alwal police registered a murder case for the death of the two children and another case for her suicide and started an investigation.

...
Tags: beeda sandhya rani, beeda narsing rao, newborn twin children, consanguineous marriage, alwal police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Health Minister Veena George said the campaign would commence in the Women and Child Development Department. (ANI)

Kerala govt to screen Anganwadi employees for anaemia

India among first responders to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria: PM Modi hails NDRF

During Maha Sivaratri, the 20-year-old visited his aunt in Kalugolammapet and later in the night jumped in front of a moving train. –– Representational Image/DC

Ragging death: Engineering student commits suicide in Nellore district

'This will come down heavily on BJP...' Gehlot on raids conducted in Chhattisgarh



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->