  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 21 Feb 2023 Kishan faults Budget ...
Nation, In Other News

Kishan faults Budget, says Hyderabad growth is skewed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 22, 2023, 12:32 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to provide the essential cushion for rural livelihoods, and that budgetary allocations for rural development have been gradually reduced year after year under the BRS regime. (File Photo: DC)
 Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to provide the essential cushion for rural livelihoods, and that budgetary allocations for rural development have been gradually reduced year after year under the BRS regime. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed the BRS government on Tuesday for reducing budgetary allocations and spending for essential sectors such as healthcare and education over the last nine years.

Taking to Twitter, Kishan Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to provide the essential cushion for rural livelihoods, and that budgetary allocations for rural development have been gradually reduced year after year under the BRS regime.

Roads and bridges ere critical to fostering economic activity in the region, but the CM believed that a "Bangaru Telangana" did not require quality infrastructure, allocating only 3.7 per cent of the Budget to laying bridges and roads.

Telangana state's Budget allocation for urban development was 2.8 per cent, which was lower than the national average, he claimed. “No surprise then that we've witnessed a skewed growth even in Hyderabad with many areas completely ignored,” the minister tweeted.

There has been little or no effort to enhance the existing fundamental infrastructure in government schools. The BRS government’s investment on human resources and education remains pitifully low and well below the national average, he said.

Telangana state, according to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, was a "jewel in the country in terms of healthcare," but not in terms of spending and Budget allocation, Kishan Reddy remarked. Telangana's healthcare was allocated 5 per cent of the Budget, whereas the national average for states was 6.3 per cent, he said. Law and order in the state had deteriorated and reached a new low, which is reflected in the budget allocation for police in Telangana state, Kishan Reddy tweeted.

...
Tags: g kishan reddy, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bangaru telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 22 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

K.Suryanarayana Rao (second from right) files nomination as YSRC MLC candidate for local bodies of East Godavari district in Kakinada on Tuesday. Ministers P.Viswaroop, Ch.Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and D.Raja are seen. (Photo by arrangement)

16 file nominations for MLC polls on first day

Andhra Pradesh housing minister Jogi Ramesh (Twitter/@JogiRamesh)

Social revolution in Jagan rule: Jogi Ramesh

YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat said the BC, SC, ST and minority families have been empowered in the form of the Jagananna for their economic, social and political uplift. “They feel CM Jagan has stood up as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden sections and express their sincere gratitude to him,” he said. (Image Source: Twitter)

CM Jagan offered 68 percent posts to BCs says MP Margani Bharat

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuvan and Justice N. Tukaramji granted time to the government and other authorities to respond to a plea seeking implementation of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017. (File Photo)

Teachers’ transfer guidelines: HC directs edu. dept to pass orders



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->