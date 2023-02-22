Kishan faults Budget, says Hyderabad growth is skewed

Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to provide the essential cushion for rural livelihoods, and that budgetary allocations for rural development have been gradually reduced year after year under the BRS regime. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed the BRS government on Tuesday for reducing budgetary allocations and spending for essential sectors such as healthcare and education over the last nine years.

Taking to Twitter, Kishan Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to provide the essential cushion for rural livelihoods, and that budgetary allocations for rural development have been gradually reduced year after year under the BRS regime.

Roads and bridges ere critical to fostering economic activity in the region, but the CM believed that a "Bangaru Telangana" did not require quality infrastructure, allocating only 3.7 per cent of the Budget to laying bridges and roads.

Telangana state's Budget allocation for urban development was 2.8 per cent, which was lower than the national average, he claimed. “No surprise then that we've witnessed a skewed growth even in Hyderabad with many areas completely ignored,” the minister tweeted.

There has been little or no effort to enhance the existing fundamental infrastructure in government schools. The BRS government’s investment on human resources and education remains pitifully low and well below the national average, he said.

Telangana state, according to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, was a "jewel in the country in terms of healthcare," but not in terms of spending and Budget allocation, Kishan Reddy remarked. Telangana's healthcare was allocated 5 per cent of the Budget, whereas the national average for states was 6.3 per cent, he said. Law and order in the state had deteriorated and reached a new low, which is reflected in the budget allocation for police in Telangana state, Kishan Reddy tweeted.