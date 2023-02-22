  
Good coordination maintained between governor and government in AP, says CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Outgoing AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said he asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, some time ago, how he could implement so many welfare schemes in one go. He asked this question by keeping in mind the funds constraints for a state. However, the chief minister replied to him that “God will bless the government in its efforts,” (Photo: Twitter)
Vijayawada: Outgoing AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan heaped praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday for successfully implementing all the welfare schemes in the state for the disadvantaged sections of the population.

"This cleared my misconceptions over the implementation of the welfare schemes despite various constraints," the governor said at an event held here by the government to accord him a grand send-off marking the end of his tenure in the state.

Harichandan said he asked the CM, some time ago, how he could implement so many welfare schemes in one go. He asked this question by keeping in mind the funds constraints for a state. However, the chief minister replied to him that “God will bless the government in its efforts,” the governor noted.

The Governor noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy was following the path laid out by his deceased father YSR for public welfare and development during his term as CM. “The state government has prioritized the Agriculture sector and set up the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, as a one stop centre. I had visited these on a suggestion from the CM and was very much impressed by their functioning.”

Governor Harichandan said the respect and affection shown towards him by the chief minister “cannot be forgotten.” He added, “Good relationship between the governor and the CM is very important. It was very good and healthy in AP, which is my second home.”

The farewell meeting on Tuesday was held at the ‘A’ Convention Centre here. Harichandan would move to Chhattisgarh soon as its governor. The governor said he was unhappy that he would now be away from the state as he enjoyed the love, affection and honour from the people of AP all these years.

The governor said Andhra Pradesh is among the states implementing both Arogyasri and Ayushman Bharat Yojana of the central government to improve the health of the people.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Governor Harichandan on his appointment as governor of Chhattisgarh and said that the governor showed in practice how mutual cooperation and coordination should exist between different constitutional authorities.

Jagan said Governor Harichandan was like a father figure to him and he, as an elder statesman, upheld the interests of the state and extended his full support to the elected government.” He noted that "Governor Harichandan is a legal expert and above all a freedom fighter and wished him good health and success in his new assignment to serve the people for a long time to come."

“At a time when the relations between state governments and governors are marred by controversies, Biswabhusan Harichandan brought more decorum and dignity to the gubernatorial post by facilitating utmost coordination between various constitutional bodies and providing valuable guidance in the development of the state,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The CM noted that being an educationist, legal expert, freedom fighter and writer, Biswabhusan Harichandan served as MLA for five terms and functioned as minister for four terms in Odisha. He left an indelible mark on the people there as an efficient administrator,” the CM noted.

Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, legislative council chairman Moshen Raju, deputy chief ministers, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, DGP, several public representatives, officials and non-officials have attended the grant event.

Tags: ap governor biswabhusan harichandan, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh welfare schemes, agriculture sector, central government, jawahar reddy, k. moshen raju
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


