AP’s global summit plan gets overwhelming response from investors

Vijayawada: AP’s two-day global investor summit scheduled for March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam, is getting an “overwhelming response”, with nearly 4,500 registrations done so far out of the expected 5,000 participants.

The organisers are expecting to surpass the targeted number of registrations as more industries are showing their interest to step in. The state government has developed an app for industries to join the summit by registering in it from across the globe.

Sources privy to the developments say that from the time Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended an open invite to the diplomats at a meeting he held in Delhi, the response was tremendous.

Meanwhile, ministers started conducting a series of roadshows in metros like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai etc to draw the attention of industrialists desirous of coming to AP for starting their units.

Arrangements for the event are going on in a brisk manner in a 25-acre land on Andhra University campus. Four large German hangars are being set up for use as lounges for VIPs and other delegates. Huge platforms are also coming up for stalls that would exhibit various products. Big halls are being set up for the conduct of workshops with sufficient space to accommodate nearly 200 delegates at a time.

A senior official from the industries department said, “We are getting a very good response from the industrialists of both national and international.” Meanwhile, the police are beefing up the security arrangements.