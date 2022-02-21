Baby born on Chennai-Jharkhand Express

Kakinada: A woman delivered her baby on Chennai-Jharkhand Express on Sunday.

According to railway officials, full-term Varsha Kumari (21) and her husband Sankar Kriktha boarded the train at Chennai. They were travelling to Jharkhand for her delivery. As the train neared Samalkot station, the woman complained of birth pangs.

Her husband took her to the bathroom of the coach, where she delivered her baby. In the interim, other passengers informed railway officials. A 108 ambulance was ready at the station when the train arrived at Samalkot. The mother and infant were immediately shifted to Samalkot Government Hospital.

Both the mother and child are safe at the hospital. Sankar thanked railway officials and co-passengers for helping them out.