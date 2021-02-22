Nation Other News 21 Feb 2021 Telugu Desam never o ...
Nation, In Other News

Telugu Desam never objected to English medium, says Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 7:07 am IST
If anybody thinks of achieving big without a strong command in native language, it will be like building castles in air, remarks Naidu
Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday underscored that the state government must respect the right of parents and students to choose their medium of instruction in schools and colleges. “Only with a strong foundation in one's own mother tongue will anybody be capable of learn other languages efficiently. If anybody thinks of achieving something big without a strong command in native language, it will be like building castles in air,” he remarked.

Naidu termed as unfortunate that a great language like Telugu with rich heritage has turned insignificant in the eyes of YSRC rulers. He clarified that TD has never objected to English as a medium of instruction, reiterating that mother tongue will be an ideal basis for learning other languages.

 

The TDP president extended his greetings to Telugu people on occasion of the International Mother Tongue Day. He stated that mother tongue is a legacy that comes naturally by birth. Telugu has won hearts of many great people from Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara Empire to linguist and Telugu lexicographer C. P. Brown, he added.

...
Tags: mr n. chandrababu naidu, telugu desam chief n. chandrababu naidu, n. chandrababu naidu talks about mother tongue, n. chandrababu naidu talks about education in mother tongue, n. chandrababu naidu talks about native language
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level
AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

Latest From Nation

There were unanimous elections in 90 panchayats. In the remaining 18 panchayats, YSRC supporters won the polls hands down on Sunday. (Representational Photo: DC)

Clean sweep for YSR Congress in CM Jagan constituency

The highest percentage was recorded in Vizianagaram district at 87.09 per cent while the lowest percentage was in Nellore district with 76 per cent. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

82.85% turnout marks final phase of AP gram panchayat elections

Army Jawan P. Shiva Gangadhar

Death of jawan in Ladakh mishap

East Godavari district Collector D.Muralidhar Reddy inspects Polling stations and observed Poll Process and counting arrangents and interacts with voters at Muramulla of Mummidivaram Mandal on Sunday (DC)

Two aged voters die on polling day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham