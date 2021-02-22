Telugu Desam never objected to English medium, says Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday underscored that the state government must respect the right of parents and students to choose their medium of instruction in schools and colleges. “Only with a strong foundation in one's own mother tongue will anybody be capable of learn other languages efficiently. If anybody thinks of achieving something big without a strong command in native language, it will be like building castles in air,” he remarked.

Naidu termed as unfortunate that a great language like Telugu with rich heritage has turned insignificant in the eyes of YSRC rulers. He clarified that TD has never objected to English as a medium of instruction, reiterating that mother tongue will be an ideal basis for learning other languages.

The TDP president extended his greetings to Telugu people on occasion of the International Mother Tongue Day. He stated that mother tongue is a legacy that comes naturally by birth. Telugu has won hearts of many great people from Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara Empire to linguist and Telugu lexicographer C. P. Brown, he added.