Rains bring down temperature, thunder showers likely today in AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: The moderate rains caused by a trough of upper air circulation for the last two days have brought down the temperature in the State quite significantly.

The maximum departure from normal temperature was registered in Kadapa with six degrees Celsius. The district recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

It was followed by Anantapur, which recorded 29.7 degrees following a drop of 5.7 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Visakhapatnam registered a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees with a drop of 4.6 degrees, Kurnool 31.6 dropped by 4.2 degrees. Nandigama in the Krishna district registered the highest maximum temperature of 35 degrees. There was a marginal drop of 0.8 degrees.

Meanwhile, the IMD report from Amaravati said a trough in westerlies from northeast Bihar to the southeast Arabian Sea persisted from Nagaland to Lakshadweep area across Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Southern parts of coastal Karnataka between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Similarly, the trough in low-level easterlies over the west-central Bay of Bengal lay over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal and runs from south Sri Lanka coast to north Andhra Pradesh coast across north Tamil Nadu coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of these systems, rains or thundershowers are likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam. In the last 48 hours, Ongole received the highest rainfall of 6.2 cms and Madanapalle 4.2 cms