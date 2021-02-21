Nation Other News 21 Feb 2021 Anantapuramu distric ...
Nation, In Other News

Anantapuramu district chosen for PM Kisan national award

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2021, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 10:55 pm IST
The district completed 99.6 per cent physical verification of the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi
Representational Image (PTI)
 Representational Image (PTI)

Amaravati: The Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh has been chosen for the Prime Minister Kisan national award as it completed 99.6 per cent physical verification of the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu would be presented the award at a function in New Delhi on February 24.

On the instructions of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, five per cent of the beneficiaries were randomly chosen for physical verification to determine the eligibility and genuineness. The district has a total of 5,76,972 beneficiaries of whom 28,269 were chosen for physical verification in all the 63 mandals.

 

Upon verification, 235 were found to be ineligible for the scheme, according to the physical verification report. In 2018-19 when the income support scheme for farmers was launched by the Centre, 5,90,279 of them availed of it for an amount of Rs 118.06 crore. In 2019-20, 5,40,896 farmers benefited to the tune of Rs 331.61 crore and in 2020-21, a sum of Rs 205.43 crore was distributed to 5,76,972 beneficiaries, the report said.

...
Tags: anantapuramu, anantapur, anantapuramu district won pm kisan national award, pm kisan national award, pradhan mantri kisan samman nidhi, prime minister kisan national award, union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, anantapur bagged pm kisan award
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Representational Image (AP)

Hashish oil peddling from Vizag after repeated seizures of marijuana

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

Staff of Government ENT Hospital gets administered with COVID Vaccine during the vaccination drive at the Hospital premises in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)

Need to increase pace of vaccinations: Health Ministry tells states

A health worker collects swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 test at Dadar Railway platform, in Mumbai. (PTI)

New curbs announced in Pune amid rise in COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham