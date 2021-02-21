Nation Other News 21 Feb 2021 15 test positive, Co ...
15 test positive, Covid threat looms in Karimnagar district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Feb 21, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Over 100 personnel work at the toll gate and hundreds of vehicles pass every day while the management have not provided any safety measures
Health staff conducting coronavirus tests on villagers in Chegurthi village of Karimnagar district on Saturday (DC Image)
 Health staff conducting coronavirus tests on villagers in Chegurthi village of Karimnagar district on Saturday (DC Image)

Following 33 persons who attended a funeral in Chegurthi village contracting the Coronavirus, it was reported on Saturday that 10 staff members of Basantnagar toll gate were infected. It has led to panic among locals in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Saturday.

Over 100 personnel work at the toll gate and hundreds of vehicles pass through it every day. Following the latest news, people who passed through the toll gate and other staff members are a worried lot.

 

The toll gate staff alleged that the management has not provided face masks, gloves and sanitisers to protect themselves from being infected. Even though they maintained physical distance without protective ailments, there is a possibility of contraction of virus, said the worried staff members.

Meanwhile, district medical and health officer Dr Pramod Kumar, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, condemned the news of 10 members being infected with the Coronavirus. He said that five of them had tested positive and that too some days back. He said that all other staff members were healthy. The five, who tested positive, are under home quarantine.

 

In Chegurthi village, around 150 members attended the funeral of one Durgam Kanakaiah (60) 10 days back and 33 of them were infected with coronavirus.
District administration officials sounded an alert, organised a health camp in the village and are conducting tests of all those who attended the funeral along with villagers of Chegurthi, Durshed and Mugdhampura.

On Saturday, the health officials conducted tests on 42 members. Four of them tested positive, including two from the neighbouring Durshed village.

...
Tags: coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), karimnagar, ramagundam
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


