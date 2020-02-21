Nation Other News 21 Feb 2020 Female clerks made t ...
Female clerks made to stand naked for medical test in Surat

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2020, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
The incident took place on Thursday in the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital
Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research
 Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research

Surat: Days after students of a girls’ college in Bhuj were allegedly forced to strip and ordered to prove that they are not menstruating, female trainee clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked in a room for medical tests, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the incident

Surat municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Friday ordered a probe into allegations that around 10 female trainee clerks of the civic body were made to stand naked for a medical test in the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

 

In its complaint to the commissioner, the SMC Employees Union alleged even unmarried women were checked for pregnancy by female doctors.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) hospital run by the civic body.

Acting on the complaint, Pani on Friday formed a three -member committee to probe the allegations and submit a report in 15 days.

As per rules, all trainee employees need to undergo a physical test to prove their physical fitness for the job upon completion of their training period, said officials.

Upon completion of their three years of training, some female trainee clerks came to SMMER hospital for a medical test, which is mandatory, the officials said.

The union said though they are not against the mandatory test, the method adopted for women staffers in the gynecology ward was not proper.

"Instead of calling the women one after another into the room for the test, lady doctors made them stand naked in a group of 10. This act of compelling them to stand naked with others is highly deplorable.This method is illegal and against humanity. It is necessary that each woman is checked separately," said the union in its complaint.

According to the general secretary of the union, Ahmed Shaikh, women staffers were put in an embarrassing situation by lady doctors with their absurd questions about pregnancy during the test.

"Doctors should stop asking private questions about pregnancy. Moreover, even unmarried women in that group were subjected to a physical test meant for checking if they were pregnant or not.

"They were put in an embarrassing situation in front of other women. Women's respect must be maintained during medial tests," said Shaikh.

Surat Mayor Jagdish Patel assured stern action against the culprits.

"This issue is very serious. Such physical tests are conducted on all those employees who are getting permanent after finishing their training period.

"We will take strict action against the culprits if the allegations levelled by the women staffers are found to be true," said Patel.

...
