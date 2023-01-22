Hyderabad: Seven cars damaged in fire accident

Seven cars caught fire at à parking lot in the Gagan Vihar building parking premises, near the Numaish, in Nampally on Saturday evening. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Seven cars caught fire at the Gagan Vihar parking lot at Nampally late on Saturday late evening. The fire broke at about 8.30 pm near Metro Pillar 1300 where over 70 vehicles of visitors to the Numaish were parked.

It is suspected that the fire started in an new upmarket car which was completely gutted. The fire spread to six other vehicles which were partially damaged.

A fire official said two fire tenders and a water tanker reached the scene by 8.40 pm. Over 15 fire fighters controlled the fire within 10 minutes. These personnel had been deployed on Thursday to fight the fire in a six-storey building at Ramgopalpet. Abids police reached the scene and the public were not allowed to enter the parking lot.