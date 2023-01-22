  
PCC wants Sonia, Priyanka to launch 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 1:01 am IST
In this file photographer PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is seen welcoming AICC General Secretary Incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre. (File Photo: Twitter: @revanth_anumula)
Hyderabad: The state Congress leadership has requested the presence of either party leaders Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the launch of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign on February 6. The event will follow the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra by January 30.

The party will also hold its ‘Dalitha-Girijana Atmagaurava Dandora’ in Nagarkurnool on Sunday.

In a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, AICC state incharge Manikrao Thakre emphasised that the message of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra must reach each household.

“Each leader must come forward to make this a success. Revanth may cover 50 Assembly constituencies, while other seniors may cover remaining constituencies. In the view of upcoming elections, everyone should make this a success,” he said in the meeting.

Senior leaders, including PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, were also asked to attend the concluding session of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

“We had planned to kick-start (the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign) here on January 26, but since Rahul Gandhi will be hoisting the National Flag in Kashmir on 30th of this month, which is followed by the Union Budget on February 1, the Assembly sessions on February 3, and the state budget, we will start it from February 6. We passed a resolution to invite Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi as the chief guest for its launch,” Revanth said in a media briefing after the meeting.

The PCC is yet to finalise the starting point of the event, as there are proposals from Bhadrachalam, Mahbubnagar and Adilabad to start it there. The PCC is finalising the appointment of observers to coordinate the event.

Congress leaders said that on Republic Day, they will hoist the National Flag and the Congress flag in each village, mandal and district across the state.

Taking note of alleged attacks on Congress workers and booking former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy over the Markandeya project, the executive meeting also resolved to hold a ‘Dalitha-Girijana Atmagaurava Dandora’ in Nagarkurnool on Sunday. Thakre will be attending the meeting.

Sources said that before the event on Sunday, Thakre will watch the final match of the Cricket Federation of India at L.B. Stadium, following an invite from its chairman V. Hanumantha Rao.

