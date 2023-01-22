  
Nation, In Other News

Legislators write to Jagan seeking KRMB at Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 1:05 am IST
RSNSS president Bojja Dasarathrami Reddy said that KRMB was established to ensure proper management and operation of projects constructed on Krishna River. (Photo: Facebook)
 RSNSS president Bojja Dasarathrami Reddy said that KRMB was established to ensure proper management and operation of projects constructed on Krishna River. (Photo: Facebook)

Vijayawada: In a major boost to their campaign the Rayalaseema Saagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi has received the support of MLAs, MLCs and MPs for their demand to have the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) at Kurnool and not Visakhapatnam.

RSNSS president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy said that several MLAs, the Nandyal MP, a nominated MLC and former legislator apart from the agriculture adviser to the state government have written letters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the government’s proposal to establish KRMB at Visakhapatnam. He said that RSNSS also wrote a letter to Reddy to establish it at Kurnool.

Dasarathrami Reddy said that KRMB was established to ensure proper management and operation of projects constructed on Krishna River. He deplored that its very purpose will be defeated and if it does not serve the interests of people who are dependent on projects constructed on Krishna River. If KRMB is set up in Kurnool it can closely monitor projects in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar as they would be in close proximity.  

Dasaratharami Reddy said that various political parties, farmers associations operating in Krishna River ayacut area and RSNSS have unanimously agreed that Kurnool would be the ideal location for KRMB. Srisailam reservoir has a significant role to play in regulation of Krishna water.

He stated that MLAs Hafeez Khan, Dr J. Sudhakar, Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy, S. Raghurami Reddy, Silpa Ravinchandra Kishore Reddy, K. Rambhupal Reddy and K. Sridevi, Nandyal MP P. Brahmananda Reddy, MLC R. Ramesh Yadav and others had written to the Chief Minister on this issue. 

Tags: krishna river management board (krmb), kurnool, visakhapatnam news, bojja dasaratharami reddy, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, srisailam, nagarjunasagar, political parties, srisailam reservoir
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


