Kin observe ‘Ziyarat’ at Nizam’s grave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 21, 2023, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 7:30 am IST
Azam Jah Bahadur, son of eighth titular Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur and Muffakkam Jah Bahadur offer floral tributes at the grave of Mukarram Jah in Macca Masjid on Friday. (P.Surendra/DC)
Hyderabad: Family members and relatives of the Nizam visited the grave of the titular eighth Nizam, Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah Bahadur, where ‘Ziyarat’ was observed on Friday. The grave is located among the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

Prince Muffakham Jah, the younger brother of Mukarram Jah, and son Azmet Jah offered floral tribute at the tomb of the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

At Macca Masjid, the family and the relatives offered prayers during the Asar namaz. Later they visited the tomb of Mukkaram Jah and offered prayers along with religious heads.

‘’Ziyarat is a tradition where the family visits the grave after the burial to offer prayers. The family kept most of the ceremonies simple, as per the desire of the late prince, who wanted the body to be buried in Hyderabad.

The last burial procession, which was taken on foot and where common people gave ‘kanda’ to the body, was carried from Chowmahalla palace to Mecca Masjid.

Tags: nizam, ziyarat, asaf jahi family tombs, muffakham jah, prince azmet jah, floral tribute, tomb, nizam rule, hyderabad news, macca masjid, religious headgear, chowmahalla palace
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


