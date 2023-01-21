  
AP govt employees demand salaries on first day of every month

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 21, 2023, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 1:04 am IST
AP NGO association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said the state government has not paid the DA and other dues since 2018. –– DC Image
VIJAYAWADA: The state government employees protesting against the delay in the disbursal of salaries and solving of pending issues would intensify their agitations to put pressure on the YSRC government.

AP NGO association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said the state government has not paid the DA and other dues since 2018. The government should pay the employees’ salaries on the first of every month, he said and added that pensions should be released prior to the release of salaries.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Rao said, “We shall hold discussions with association and JAC leaders and announce our next action plan of action. The association has been fighting to safeguard the interest of the employees and has not colluded with the government.”

Srinivasa Rao said all the employees know about APGEA and how it got its permission. Its president Suryanarayana got the government job on compassionate grounds as sought by the AP NGO Association.”

 Rao said he would ask the state chief secretary to revoke the recognition of the APGEA chaired by Suryanarayana as it violated rules and addressed issues with the governor.

 Recalling his meeting with CM Jagan, Rao said their panel was elected once again unanimously and he met the CM in that context. Various pending issues of the employees were brought to the notice of the CM, he said.

 He said a memorandum was given to the CM to appoint a committee for the 12th PRC. “We also brought up various issues like the pending DA from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2021. Besides the arrears of 11th PRC and GPF, APGLI loans, a revision of the retirement age for public sector and university non-teaching employees from 60 to 62 was sought, he said.

