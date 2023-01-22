  
Drone visuals of Ananda Nilayam go viral, TTD orders probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 1:02 am IST
The TTD officials have also lodged a complaint with the police over the drone videos of the prohibited area circulating widely. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 The TTD officials have also lodged a complaint with the police over the drone videos of the prohibited area circulating widely. (Representational Photo:AFP)

ANANTAPUR: Drone visuals capturing the prohibited fly zone of Tirumala temple went viral on social media while the TTD authorities have called for a detailed enquiry by the vigilance wing.

The TTD officials have also lodged a complaint with the police over the drone videos of the prohibited area circulating widely.

The vigilance wing of the TTD has sent the alleged drone videos to the forensic lab even as there are no chances of using drone cameras in the prohibited fly zones. The entire hill temple is under 24x7 CC cameras surveillance.

Reportedly, a person shared the video on instagram two days back and circulated it on other social media platforms.

Based on preliminary reports, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy observed that a Hyderabad-based social media group was found responsible for this highly condemnable mischief.

“There is no chance to shoot videos through drone cameras in Ananda Nilayam premises as per Agama Shastra. It is suspected that still pictures were used to make the video and present it as an original shoot”, Reddy said.

The chairman said that stringent action would be taken against all those involved in making and circulating the videos.

TTD's chief vigilance and security officer D. Narasimha Kishore said that there was no chance of such drone camera visuals since the entire temple is under a high-security zone.

Tirumala police had registered a case based on a complaint by the TTD authorities.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupathi devasthanams, drone photography, ttd chairman yv subba reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


