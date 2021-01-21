Helmet-less riding claimed 96 lives last year in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Khammam assistant police commissioner S Ramesh said that about 96 motor cyclists were killed in road accidents in the commissionerate limits last year for not wearing helmets.

Laying stress on wearing of helmets, he said that thousands of fatalities can be averted if all two-wheeler drivers wear helmets. He said that from around 732 road mishaps, 232 persons lost their lives in which 96 deaths were for being without helmets.

“The police department wants to make the year 2021 an accident and death-free one. Cooperation of people by way of following road-safety measures will help achieve it”, he said.

Decrying the tendency of people to change vehicle numbers other than the one approved by the road transport authority, he said stern action will be taken against all such persons. He warned of criminal cases and jail against those moving around without the original RTA allotted numbers.

The police are monitoring such numberless vehicles through CCTV footages. He said that 220 vehicles were found without number plates and the owners were asked to display the numbers. He said that another 30 vehicles were found to be with false number plates and all those fraudulent numbers have been displayed in all police stations.

As part of awareness, the traffic police are organizing various programmes. A bike rally from Mayuri Centre culminated at the traffic police station after passing through Kinnera Centre, IT Hub, NTR Statue, Sri Sri Circle and Raparthinagar.