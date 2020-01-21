Nation Other News 21 Jan 2020 Jharkhand's Jha ...
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Six of the top 10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh
At 10th place, Delhi has made a little improvement in the pollution ranking.
New Delhi: Coal-belching Jharia in Jharkhand continues to be the most polluted city in India while Delhi has made marginal improvement in reducing air pollution, according to a Greenpeace India report released on Tuesday.

Delhi is the 10th most polluted city in India. It was eighth a year ago.

 

Jharkhand's Dhanbad, known for its rich coal reserves and industries, is the second-most polluted city in India, according to the report based on an analysis of PM10 data from 287 cities across India.

Lunglei in Mizoram is the least polluted followed by Meghalaya's Dowki, according to the report.

Six of the top 10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh: Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad and Firozabad.

