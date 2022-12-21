  
Nation Other News 20 Dec 2022 Telangana HC dismiss ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana HC dismisses pleas of private Eng colleges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 21, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:03 am IST
The court also rejected the pleas of the colleges, which challenged the Regulations 3.4, 5.5, 5.6 and 6.1 of the JNTU Affiliation Procedure and Regulations (with effect from 2020-21), which mandates JNTU to obtain permission from the state government for offering new courses or increase in the seat intake in existing courses. (Photo: DC)
 The court also rejected the pleas of the colleges, which challenged the Regulations 3.4, 5.5, 5.6 and 6.1 of the JNTU Affiliation Procedure and Regulations (with effect from 2020-21), which mandates JNTU to obtain permission from the state government for offering new courses or increase in the seat intake in existing courses. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday made it clear to the unaided private engineering colleges in the Telangana state that the state government`s NOC is also required to introduce new courses and to increase seat intake apart from the approvals by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and universities concerned.

Reminding the colleges about Section 20 of the Telangana Education Act, which enables universities to grant an NOC after considering the requirement, and recalling the earlier observations of the Supreme Court on the said provision,

The High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by several private engineering colleges to direct the government and JNTU (Hyderabad)  to allow them to introduce  B.Tech courses in new emerging subjects such as artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, robotics, data sciences, cybersecurity etc., and to allow them to increase the intake of more students in the said courses, which had got permission.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, recently  heard the batch of petitions of the colleges and pronounced the Judgements , two days ago.

The colleges alleged that the Telangana state government is not permitting the new courses or the increase in the seat intake on the grounds that financial implications i.e. fee reimbursement and scholarships will pose a burden on the government. They submitted to the court that they are ready to give an undertaking that they will not t ask for financial assistance on behalf of the students, who would join the courses in the additional seats. Colleges also requested the court for additional in take of 2,670 seats which will have a financial burden of around Rs 13.90 crores per one academic year.

Without commenting on the figures of the financial implications, the court also viewed that additional intake of seats would certainly have a financial bearing on the state exchequer.

However, the court reminded that the state government is empowered under Section 20 of the Telangana Education Act, 1982 to grant permission for establishing any educational institution as well as to run new course in the existing institutions or to increase the intake in existing courses.

Therefore, existing institutions can start new courses or increase additional seats in the existing courses only after obtaining NOC by the state government which depends upon various factors, such as educational requirements in the locality as well as the financial implications on the government due to fee reimbursement to various categories of students.

The court also rejected the pleas of the colleges, which challenged the Regulations 3.4, 5.5, 5.6 and 6.1 of the JNTU Affiliation Procedure and Regulations (with effect from 2020-21), which mandates JNTU to obtain permission from the state government for offering new courses or increase in the seat intake in existing courses.

...
Tags: chief justice of telangana high court justice ujjal bhuyan, chief justice of the telangana high court, telangana high court, all india council of technical education, private engineering colleges, telangana education act, noc, supreme court judgment, justice c.v. bhaskar reddy, b.e/b.tech courses, jntu, jntu engineering college
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy supporters accuse Vijayalaxmi, Bonthu Rammohan, and his wife Sridevi of banding together against him in Uppal constituency and hatching a conspiracy to harm his image and reputation by inciting unnecessary controversies in the hope that the party leadership will deny Subhash Reddy a ticket to contest the Assembly elections in 2023.(File Image: DC)

Infighting between Uppal MLA and GHMC mayor

Now, the state government has received necessary approvals from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change and director general of foreign trade for auctioning and exporting the seized logs. — Representational Image/DC

Andhra Pradesh eyes ₹3K crore from e-auction of seized red sanders

The fifth submarine of the Project-75, Kalvari Class submarines. (Photo: PTI)

Navy gets 5th scorpene-class submarine, Vagir

The party's high command delegated to Digvijaya Singh (in picture) the task of restoring order in Telangana Congress by engaging with disgruntled leaders. — DC File Image

Storm in Telangana Congress cools down after high command steps in



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Churches in Hyderabad usher in pre-Christmas celebrations

During the celebrations, Bishop M.A. Daniel, resident bishop of the Hyderabad Regional Conference, preached a message of love, peace, and brotherhood. (File photo: DC)

Navy gets 5th scorpene-class submarine, Vagir

The fifth submarine of the Project-75, Kalvari Class submarines. (Photo: PTI)

Road widening begins at Srisailam Temple

Few of the shop owners did not participate in the lucky draw and have continued operating their shops ignoring directions of temple authorities. Left with no choice, authorities have started digging pits in front of the shops by closing access to the road. (File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->