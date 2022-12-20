  
Nation Other News 20 Dec 2022 Taj Mahal gets Rs 1 ...
Nation, In Other News

Taj Mahal gets Rs 1 crore water bill, Rs 1.40 lakh property tax

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 20, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Taj Mahal (ANI)
 Taj Mahal (ANI)

Agra: The Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said.

According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.

The ASI has been asked to pay around Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1 crore as water tax.

ASI's Superintending Archaeologist(Agra circle) Raj Patel told ANI, "A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore".

More details awaited.

...
Tags: taj mahal, water bill, property tax, rs 1 crore water bill to taj mahal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra


Latest From Nation

VGreater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has entered the Wonder Book of Records (File image)

GVMC enters Wonder Book of Records for pledge against single use plastic ban

All schools, banks, shops, business establishments, hotels and markets remained closed. Autos and private vehicles remained off the roads. (Representational PTI image)

Bhadrachalam bandh call evokes good response

The government has accused a YouTube channel called 'News Headlines' of spreading fake news against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Representational image: ANI)

PIB pulls up YouTube channel for spreading fake news against PM Modi, CJI

Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Parliament. (PTI)

Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

62-yr-old man dies of snakebite in Hyderabad

The elderly man, Mohamed Abdul Majid, was sleeping in the front room of his relatives’ house on Friday. At around 4.45 pm, he got up when he heard children shouting in the lane as a big black-coloured snake had entered the bushes. (Representational image:: DC)

Truck breaks down, causes massive traffic jam at Mehdipatnam jn

Left: The mini truck which broke down in the middle of the busy road. Right: Many commuters impatiently honked horns and some motorists even took to rash driving to bypass the obstruction on the road on a busy Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Churches in Hyderabad usher in pre-Christmas celebrations

During the celebrations, Bishop M.A. Daniel, resident bishop of the Hyderabad Regional Conference, preached a message of love, peace, and brotherhood. (File photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->