President Murmu arriving in Srisailam on December 26

ANANTAPUR: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to have darshan at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temples of Srisailam in Nandyal district on December 26. The President will perform the traditional offerings to one of the Shakti Peetams and the Dwadasa Jyothirlingam.

During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. This was conceived by the tourism department to provide various amenities for the pilgrims, including purified drinking water, lighting system, an elaborate network of roads etc in the temple town, at a cost of ₹43 crore. This is done under the Prasad scheme of the Srisailam temple.

The President would arrive at Srisailam at 12.15pm and spend half an hour for darshan and the inauguration event. Srisailam temple EO, S Lavanna, said elaborate arrangements were being made for the presidential visit.

The Nandyal district police were making the security arrangements for the President. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers as also MLAs from the region would take part in the grand welcome for the President at Srisailam.