  
Nation Other News 20 Dec 2022 President Murmu arri ...
Nation, In Other News

President Murmu arriving in Srisailam on December 26

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 20, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 10:19 am IST
During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. — PTI
 During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. — PTI

ANANTAPUR: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to have darshan at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temples of Srisailam in Nandyal district on December 26. The President will perform the traditional offerings to one of the Shakti Peetams and the Dwadasa Jyothirlingam.

During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. This was conceived by the tourism department to provide various amenities for the pilgrims, including purified drinking water, lighting system, an elaborate network of roads etc in the temple town, at a cost of ₹43 crore. This is done under the Prasad scheme of the Srisailam temple.

The President would arrive at Srisailam at 12.15pm and spend half an hour for darshan and the inauguration event. Srisailam temple EO, S Lavanna, said elaborate arrangements were being made for the presidential visit.

The Nandyal district police were making the security arrangements for the President. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers as also MLAs from the region would take part in the grand welcome for the President at Srisailam. 

...
Tags: droupadi murmu, droupadi murmu to visit srisailam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

VGreater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has entered the Wonder Book of Records (File image)

GVMC enters Wonder Book of Records for pledge against single use plastic ban

All schools, banks, shops, business establishments, hotels and markets remained closed. Autos and private vehicles remained off the roads. (Representational PTI image)

Bhadrachalam bandh call evokes good response

The government has accused a YouTube channel called 'News Headlines' of spreading fake news against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Representational image: ANI)

PIB pulls up YouTube channel for spreading fake news against PM Modi, CJI

Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Parliament. (PTI)

Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Truck breaks down, causes massive traffic jam at Mehdipatnam jn

Left: The mini truck which broke down in the middle of the busy road. Right: Many commuters impatiently honked horns and some motorists even took to rash driving to bypass the obstruction on the road on a busy Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode

According to the NMP document, a total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways were among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. (Photo:PTI)

Now book SRIVANI-trust linked break darshan tickets at Tirupati airport

TTD has taken a decision to issue SRIVANI tickets in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati itself along with accommodation subject to the availability of rooms in the rest house. The management also thought it would be beneficial for those who are coming to Tirupati on different airlines. (Facebook photo/ @TirupatiAirportAAI)

Another cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala has become less marked. (File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->