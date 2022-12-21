  
Hyderabad: Leopard caught in Hetero Labs healthy, ready for release into wild

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Dec 21, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Any wild animal caught in the human-animal conflict by the forest authorities is usually released in either the Amrabad or Kawal Tiger Reserve without considering the guidelines of the central government on the matter. The practice must be changed and the guidelines must be strictly adhered to for the rehabilitation of wild animals. (Photo: By arrangement)
Hyderabad: The leopard that was caught from Hetero Labs in Sangreddy district on Saturday, presently under observation in the Nehru Zoo was in a good health and active as per the zoo authorities. The leopard is being monitored by veterinarians and will remain so until it is released back into the wild.

“The leopard is in a healthy condition and has been drinking water and feeding since yesterday,” Dr Hakeem, deputy director veterinary, informed Deccan Chronicle. While the leopard is active, the veterinary doctor stated that they are waiting for further instructions from higher officials before releasing the leopard into the jungle.

A letter was sent to the PCCF requesting permission to release the animal. The release is expected within a week once permission is obtained, according to zoo officials. The leopard, according to the officials, must have come from the Narsapur forest area, which is fairly close to the Hetero Labs.

According to zoo experts, the most suitable natural habitat for the animal’s release will be chosen based on its physical attributes and behaviour. The leopard could be released in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kawal Tiger Reserve, or Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, said the zoo experts. The zoo administrators believe that Amrabad Tiger Reserve is the best option.

However, the Guidelines for Human-Leopard Conflict Management by the central ministry of environment and forests, on the Release or Translocation of captured leopards says, “If the captured leopard is to be released, it should be in the immediate vicinity of capture, i.e. within animal's home range.”

Meanwhile, a renowned wildlife biologist from the city, said, "Any wild animal caught in the human-animal conflict by the forest authorities is usually released in either Amrabad or Kawal Tiger Reserve without considering the guidelines of the central government on the matter. The practice must be changed and the guidelines must be strictly adhered to for the rehabilitation of wild animals”.

