Jagan to visit Pulivendula for Christmas celebrations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 20, 2022, 11:50 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 11:50 am IST
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

Ananthapur: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the YSR district for three days from December 23 to 25. He will take part in Christmas celebrations at Pulivendula and Idupulapaya.

During his three-day visit to his hometown, the Chief Minister will also take part in official programmes in the Kamalapuram Assembly segment.

The Kadapa collector V. Vijayarama Raju, after having a video conference with the CM office, had a meeting with the district officials over making the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. SP Anbu Rajan, joint collector C.M. Srikanth Sharma, and DRO Gangadhar Gowd were present.

Police were directed to make security arrangements, where the Chief Minister  is scheduled to attend various programmes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer prayers at the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Ghar in Idupulapaya and also take part in Christmas celebrations at the local church in Pulivendula town along with family members.

