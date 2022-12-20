Dream big, Kailash Satyarthi advises students

WARANGAL: Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on Monday advised children to dream big and work hard to make their dreams a reality.

Satyarthi spoke on topic “Children Education is a Nature and Future” at a programme organised at the Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda. Around 50,000 students from various private and government schools in the city participated in the programme.

Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar and State Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar attended the programme.

Addressing students, the Nobel prize winner observed that children of Telangana have a bright future since the state government is taking several steps to not only provide free education to students, but is also protecting child rights.

He, however, underlined the need to prevent child labour in the state.

“Irrespective of caste, community and religion, rich or poor, every child must go to school. They must utilise the facilities made available in their schools to shape their future towards a brighter side, so that they too can get a Nobel Prize,” Satyarthi remarked.

He advised students not to lose their self-confidence. Children of today are the future heroes of the nation tomorrow. The integrity of the nation is in their hands, he observed.

The planning commission vice chairman lauded Kailash Satyarthi for fighting for the rights of children. He maintained that the state government is committed to protecting child rights and providing quality education to students in Telangana, particularly those living in rural areas.

The students participated in several cultural activities that educated children about child rights and safety measures to be taken for protecting themselves against unexpected untoward incidents.