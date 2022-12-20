Adilakshmi’s journey from servant maid to ITBP

KAKINADA: Nakka Adilakshmi, a 25-year-old who had started as a servant maid, has gone on to become a member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force.

Hailing from a poor family, her parents had admitted her into the Praja Vidyalayam school founded by NRI Kambhampati Suseela Devi. The school provides free education to children of poor from Class I to Class X.

Adilakshmi’s parents, however, got her married when she was in Class VIII. Though her in-laws objected to her studies, her parents and school teachers helped her complete her Class X after which she joined intermediate. She worked as a servant maid to pay for her intermediate education.

Pressure from her in-laws made Adilakshmi divorce her husband to pursue her studies. After passing her intermediate, she went on to join Ideal Institute of Technology at Kakinada and completed her B. Tech.

Though three companies offered her a lucrative salary in campus interviews, she prepared for Staff Selection Commission exams and qualified for a job in the Indo Tibetan force.

“This post alone is not my goal. I want to achieve many more goals during my career,” Adilakshmi told Deccan Chronicle. She wants to eradicate child marriages from society, as early-age marriages ruin the lives of many girls.

She says she cannot forget the support her parents and Praja Vidyalayam school teachers have provided. They moulded her into overcoming all hurdles. She said though she faced hardships during her engineering due to lack of knowledge in English, she overcame it with the help of her friends.

Citing her example, Praja Vidyalayam correspondent Vakkalanka Ramakrishna said poverty is not a problem for students who can complete their education. They can always reach their goals, as Adilakshmi has proved, he underlined.