Water pipeline burst leads to heavy spillage at Retibowli

Published Dec 20, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2020, 8:50 am IST
MLA demands action against Bharat Gas for causing extensive damage
. The incident occurred when Bhagyanagar Gas launched digging operations for laying gas pipelines. — DC Image
 . The incident occurred when Bhagyanagar Gas launched digging operations for laying gas pipelines. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: A major water pipeline burst near pillar no. 53 of PVNR Expressway near Retibowli Saturday afternoon led to heavy water spillage and traffic snarl. The incident occurred when Bhagyanagar Gas launched digging operations for laying gas pipelines.

Reportedly, digging works began without taking note of the water pipeline that was exactly at the same spot. Almost immediately, gallons of water gushed out and flooded the busy Mehdipatnam-Attapur road.

 

On being alerted by police personnel an emergency team of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) rushed to the spot and started repair works. Police regulated the traffic flow and restored normalcy in a short while. Water supply was stopped in the area to facilitate the repair works.

Nampally Legislator Jafar Hussain Meraj spoke to the Managing Director HMWS&SB, Dana Kishore, about restoration works. He asked him to lodge a criminal complaint against Bhagyanagar Gas Company for damaging the pipeline besides demanding damages. He said, “Water supply will be resumed as soon as the repair works are completed.”

 

...
