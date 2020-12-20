Hyderabad churches urge devout to follow Covid-19 protocol

Churches have come up with more masses and members should try to adjust their schedule by going to churches with less attendance.

HYDERABAD: Christmas is a week away and this time Santa needs to be covered with a face-mask and carry sanitizers wherever he goes.

That apart Santa will insist, “You better watch-out, Covid-19 is all around. Irrespective of whether you are naughty or nice, you better follow precautions”.

Many activities related to Christmas have been curtailed, including celebrations and gatherings. Church authorities are urging the devout to stay safe and abide by the Covid protocol.

Rev. Timothy of Niel Methodist Church at Padmaraonagar, said, “Church members have been asked to follow all the precautions and most of the regular events have been suspended. Wearing masks throughout the service is mandatory. Those suffering from cold or fever will be denied entry. Social distancing is a strict norm in our church.”

Father David Francis, of Pastoral Centre, St Joseph Cathedral said “if some group is going for carols, it is better they take advance permission. They should avoid visiting homes, which have elders. Churches have come up with more masses and members should try to adjust their schedule by going to churches with less attendance. Christmas is a festival of love. It is better to keep the celebrations low-key.”

Dr. Ashish Chauhan, senior consultant of internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, recommends, “always cover your face with a mask, go for constant sanitization, avoid handshakes while greeting and when you are on carol rounds make sure there is no one in close proximity. Avoid entering houses, which have elderly people or someone ill.