Hyderabad churches urge devout to follow Covid-19 protocol

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 20, 2020, 8:59 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Many activities related to Christmas have been curtailed, including celebrations and gatherings
Churches have come up with more masses and members should try to adjust their schedule by going to churches with less attendance.
HYDERABAD: Christmas is a week away and this time Santa needs to be covered with a face-mask and carry sanitizers wherever he goes.

That apart Santa will insist, “You better watch-out, Covid-19 is all around. Irrespective of whether you are naughty or nice, you better follow precautions”.

 

Many activities related to Christmas have been curtailed, including celebrations and gatherings. Church authorities are urging the devout to stay safe and abide by the Covid protocol.

Rev. Timothy of Niel Methodist Church at Padmaraonagar, said, “Church members have been asked to follow all the precautions and most of the regular events have been suspended. Wearing masks throughout the service is mandatory. Those suffering from cold or fever will be denied entry. Social distancing is a strict norm in our church.”

 Father David Francis, of Pastoral Centre, St Joseph Cathedral said “if some group is going for carols, it is better they take advance permission. They should avoid visiting homes, which have elders. Churches have come up with more masses and members should try to adjust their schedule by going to churches with less attendance. Christmas is a festival of love. It is better to keep the celebrations low-key.”

 

Dr. Ashish Chauhan, senior consultant of internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, recommends,  “always cover your face with a mask, go for constant sanitization, avoid handshakes while greeting and when you are on carol rounds make sure there is no one in close proximity. Avoid entering houses, which have elderly people or someone ill.

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
