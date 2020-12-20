Nation Other News 20 Dec 2020 GHMC to spend Rs 1,5 ...
Nation, In Other News

GHMC to spend Rs 1,500 o every stray for vaccination, birth control operations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Dec 20, 2020, 12:28 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2020, 12:42 am IST
The previous rate was Rs 320 for each birth control operation
After the operation, the agencies will leave the dogs in the same areas from where they were picked up.
 After the operation, the agencies will leave the dogs in the same areas from where they were picked up.

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has decided to spend Rs 1,500 on every stray dog for vaccination and birth control operations. The corporation estimates that the city has five lakh strays, and will have to spend Rs 750 crore for the purpose.

After implementing a pilot project pertaining to Animal Birth Control (ABC) & Anti Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes in five wards, the GHMC has decided to extend it citywide. Following the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001, the civic body has shortlisted five animal welfare organisations (AWOs) to sterilise about the strays over a period of one year.

 

According to highly placed sources, the AWOs will catch the strays, implement the ABC and ARV programmes and euthanise incurably ill, ferocious and mortally wounded dogs as diagnosed by qualified veterinarians. Euthanisia will follow the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control (Dogs) bye laws of the GHMC 2009.

The AWOs should engage veterinary doctors or surgeons with a minimum of two years experience in ABC/AR programmes. After the operation, the agencies will leave the dogs in the same areas from where they were picked up. One ear of these dogs will be clipped for easy identification.

 

The previous rate was Rs 320 for each birth control operation.

A senior GHMC official said that the civic body asked the AWOs to provide hygienic food and sufficient clean water in the animal care centres and ensure cleanliness and hygiene. He said agencies should deworm all dogs caught for ABC-cum-ARV programme.

"To ensure safety, GHMC asked that the pregnant dogs would not be operated upon and puppies and adult dogs will be housed in separate kennels.

The official said GHMC would use a global positioning system to monitor the movement of animal-catching vehicles.

 

He said that in order to maintain transparency,  a mobile ABC app will be developed by GHMC and this should be used at the time of catching to record details. “Once the app is be functional, it will be used by AWOs for uploading the photos, for making payment of Rs 1,500 per sterilised dogs,” he added.

The city has animal care centres at Fathullaguda, Chudi Bazaar, Patelnagar and Mahadevpura. All operations will be performed in these centres and GHMC has accorded permission for the extension of care centres in Fathullaguda for rescue operations.

 

Around 90,000 birth control operations were conducted in 2014-15 60,000  in 2015-16, 98,000 in 2016-17, 1.51 lakh in 2017-18 and 2.23 lakh in 2018-19. The GHMC is yet to get reports for 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years.

...
Tags: ghmc global positioning system, movement of animal-catching vehicles, pregnant dogs not to be operated telangana, puppies adult dogs kept in separate kennels telangana, telangana birth control operations


Latest From Nation

Additional services may be pressed into service as per the need and rush of passengers.

APSRTC to operate 3,607 special buses for Sankranti

the CM decided to go for the old system of registrations in order to prevent hardship and inconvenience to the public.

Telangana CM okays old registration process from tomorrow

In July 2019 the department registered 64,338 two-wheelers and 9,425 four-wheelers while in July this year the number had fallen to 55,745 two-wheelers and 9,356 four-wheelers.

Vehicle registrations reaching pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad

SMC and the Hyderabad-based Government Dental College were declared as “statewide institutes’ in undivided AP.

Telangana students denied Phase-II counselling for admission to MBBS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham