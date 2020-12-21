Nation Other News 20 Dec 2020 First gate of Polava ...
First gate of Polavaram project to be erected today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Engineers of Polavaram Project say this is the first time in the country that hydraulic gates are being installed at a project
According to engineers, work on the first gate will start on Monday and completed by the same evening. Each gate will be 20.835 metres height and 15.96 metres in width. — DC Image
KAKINADA: The mega Polavaram Project on Godavari River has reached a crucial stage with all arrangements made for fixing the first gate at the spillway on Monday. A total of 48 gates will be installed at the project, which will be operated hydraulically on the spillway at a height of 55 metres.
Engineers of Polavaram Project say this is the first time in the country that hydraulic gates are being installed at a project. The 98 cylinders required for gates have been imported from Germany.

Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) chief executive officer (CEO) J. Chandrasekhar Iyer and his team members D. Ganesh Kumar, DD-PPA, and K. Lalitha, AE-PPA, visited the project on Sunday. They inspected spillway bridge gates, upper coffer dam and fish ladder works.

 

Project chief engineer B. Sudhakar Babu and superintendent engineer M. Nagireddy, apart from staff of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) explained to PPA top officials various stages of the project’s progress. PPA CEO Chandrasekhar expressed satisfaction at the progress of project works.

According to engineers, work on the first gate will start on Monday and completed by the same evening. Each gate will be 20.835 metres height and 15.96 metres in width. There will be eight arm-girders for each gate. Total 384 arm-girders and 192 horizontal girders with a height of 16 metres each will be installed. Skin plates will be fixed after the work on girders is over.

 

Recently, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the project area and announced that the project will be completed by 2021 December and water released for the Kharif 2022 crops. Officials asserted that the project will be completed as per schedule.

...
Tags: polavaram project, first time in country 48 hydraulic gates, 98 cylinders required polavaram, ppa inspects spillway bridge gates, coffer dam polavaram, work on first gate of polavaram to being on monday


Geetha has since then realised that as long as Aditi is in TDP, she will not stand a chance in getting the ticket from Vizianagaram town in the next elections.

Ex-TDP MLA revolts against Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The study helps to understand the spread of Covid-19 infection and plan its management.

45.8% people developed antibodies against Covid-19

The party is hoping to appoint young leaders in all TPCC committees along with seniors in order to revitalise the party approach.

AICC may replace CLP leader Vikramarka

John Wesley Methodist Church at Gouthamnagar in Malkajgiri celebrated candlelight service on Sunday.

Covid-19: Churches in twin cities conduct unique fourth Sunday of Advent events



