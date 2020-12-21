Business Market 20 Dec 2020 Cotton farmers facin ...
Business, Market

Cotton farmers facing hardships as CCI fails to buy produce

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Small and marginal farmers were selling cotton to private traders as they pay immediately
Private traders are offering Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,600 per quintal based on quality of cotton as against Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 last year.
 Private traders are offering Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,600 per quintal based on quality of cotton as against Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 last year.

Hyderabad: Cotton farmers said they were facing hardships as the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) was not purchasing it. With this, they were forced sell their produce to private traders at rates much below the minimum support price (MSP) of  Rs 5,300 to Rs 5,600.

Small and marginal farmers were selling cotton to private traders as they pay immediately, but those who cultivate cotton in large fields are worried as selling at lower rates would cause them a huge loss.

 

According to the farmers, private traders were offering Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,600 per quintal based on quality of cotton as against `5,000 to `6,000 last year. Farmers said that the CCI is not giving any relaxation with regard to the percentage of moisture in the cotton.

Asked about this, an official of the agriculture department suggested that farmers dry the cotton before bringing it to the CCI and other purchase centres so that the moisture content was below 12 per cent. That would help them get MSP of Rs 5,550 per quintal.

The official also said that cotton was cultivated in nearly 50 lakh acres in the state this season.

 

...
Tags: cotton corporation of india, cci not buying farmers' produce, private traders cheating cotton farmers, farmers selling produce to traders at less than msp


Latest From Business

Mr Pawar approached the court and also included the publisher as a respondent.

Amazon, publisher told to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to book buyer

The Apache site is behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. — DC Image

Apache to build a Rs. 70-crore leather industry in Pulivendula

Callers will soon be required to add '0' prefix for making calls from landlines to mobile phones in the country. (Pixabay)

Landline to mobile calls get zero prefix

Outside view of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) plunged as much as 20 per cent -- lower circuit -- on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a 30-day moratorium on the cash-strapped lender, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per month. (PTI Photo)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders to get nothing after merger with DBS India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

LIC bats for a unified regulator to oversee all of India's financial sector

Representational image

Oil falls as worsening pandemic threatens recovery

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand. (AFP Photo)

Sensex ends 422 points lower, Nifty at 11,200; RIL down 4%

Sensex tanks 422 Points, Nifty falls 97 points. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

13 lakh new retail investors added in stock market in past one month

The Bombay Stock Exchange. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham