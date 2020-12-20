7th Century AD inscriptions found in Kadapa district

Nagadasari Munikumar at the inscription near Siddavatam in Kadapa district. — By arrangement

KADAPA: Nagadasari Munikumar, a researcher from old Kadapa area, has found Seventh Century AD inscriptions at the Kapartheeswara Swamy Kona in Lankamala forests near the mandal headquarters of Siddavatam.

Kamakshi, Kapartheeswara Swamy Temple had been built by Chola kings in the Seventh Century. Munikumar, an alumnus of Telugu Department in Yogi Vemana University, found the inscription engraved on a hill on way to the temple. Realising that they could be valuable, he sent a photograph of them to Acharya Muniratnam Reddy, director, Archaeological Survey of India in Mysore.

Muniratnam Reddy examined them and confirmed that they are Sanskrit inscriptions written in Devanagari script of the Seventh Century.

Munikumar is presently working as a teacher at the Kadapa Public School.