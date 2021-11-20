Nation Other News 20 Nov 2021 Special walk to mark ...
Nation, In Other News

Special walk to mark World Heritage Week from Nov 19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 20, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 12:22 am IST
India Tourism and INTACH Hyderabad chapter, organised a heritage walk in the Archaeology and Doll Museum in the city on Friday
Visitors at Golkonda on the occasion of World Heritage week celebrations. (Photo: K.Durgarao)
Hyderabad: As part of the World Heritage Week celebrations between November 19 and 25, the GP Birla Astrological & Astronomical Scientific Research Institute, along with India Tourism and INTACH Hyderabad chapter, organised a heritage walk in the Archaeology and Doll Museum in the city on Friday. In view of Covid-19 safety precautions, the organisers held the guided tour with limited registrations and with a mix of families, students and enthusiasts.

“During the walk, we explained how to read and understand the signages of the artifacts, which is important to know when visiting a museum,” said K.G. Kumar, director, BM Birla science centre and planetarium. “It is important that the new generation understands the history and significance of artifacts. Every object in the museum has a story behind it, hence we need to give the visitors a hands-on experience,” he added.

 

The museum will soon host science shows for audiences on topics like effects of sub-zero temperatures alongside quizzes and ‘curator walks’ along the archaeology museum, science and art galleries. Interestingly, in an effort to ease fear of Mathematics among students, the organisers are set to launch a show titled ‘I hate Mathematics.’

The museum is working on providing a digital interface through smart phones for each artifact explaining the history behind it. The digital access to each object will give visitors a wholesome experience with narration in multiple languages.

 

...
Tags: heritage walks, world heritage week, intach hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


