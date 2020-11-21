The Indian Premier League 2020

Betting charges dog Andhra Premier League

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 12:37 am IST
The six cricketers from Andhra Pradesh include four from Kadapa district and another from Anantapur district
The organisers reportedly warned players for involvement in suspicious activities
ANANTAPUR: At least six players from Andhra Premier League (APL) conducted at RDT stadium here last month, were reportedly involved in cricket betting and match-fixing.

The six cricketers from Andhra Pradesh include four from Kadapa district and another from Anantapur district, used ‘Dafabet’, an online betting company. The anti-corruption unit of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), reportedly identified the role of some players in betting.

 

Andhra Premier League was held as Karbonn Harmonycity T 20 Andhra by Andhra Cricket Association for 18 days in October. A total of 98 players participated in the event and 33 matches were held overall with Kings-IX emerging triumphant.

Now the online betting allegations have raised many eyebrows. Sources close to ACA revealed the players were involved in betting, although there was no evidence of match-fixing.

Association president Sharath, secretary Durgaprasad and several others were present during the tournament. The organisers reportedly warned players for involvement in suspicious activities.

 

“The players were not involved in match-fixing activities but in betting by using an online betting company”, an official from ACA confirmed.

A police officer from Anantapur district observed that he had become suspicious because of a group of sponsors in the league.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


