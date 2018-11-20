search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Watch: One-yr-old miraculously survives after train runs over her at Mathura station

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 20, 2018, 7:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
As soon as the train left the station, onlookers jumped onto the track and immediately rescued the toddler. 
In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old infant girl miraculously escaped unhurt after a train ran over her at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. 

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the toddler can be seen lying on the railway tracks while the train passes by. 

 

As soon as the train left the station, onlookers jumped onto the track and immediately rescued the toddler. 

In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents.  

According to media reports, the infant fell through the gap between the train and the platform from her mother's arms while alighting from the train. 

...
Tags: miraculous escape, mathura railway station
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists work to save wild Puerto Rican parrot after Hurricane Maria

While several dozen new parrots have been born in captivity and in the wild since Maria, the species is still in danger, according to scientists. (Photo: AP)
 

Quad-eyed Samsung Galaxy A9 is now official

(Photo: Samsung)
 

Here's how saying thank you can help ease depression

The latest study looked at whether gratitude therapy could be used to get teenagers to ditch junk food and eat healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Wipe cruelty from your diet’ toilet paper hits Kolkata washrooms

10,000 tonnes of human waste–fed fish are reared in the east Kolkata wetlands each year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

KCR performs yagnas fearing defeat: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy

Telangana caretaker Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: PIL filed on amendment of land acquisition

Hyderabad High Court

Short-staffed GHMC in hunt for 'other polling officers'

A senior GHMC official said that in order to impart training on the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, the civic body had invited OPOs for a training session on November 20.

Hyderabad: Three people from same family contest from 3 rival parties

Three people from the same family are contesting the elections from three different parties — TRS, Congress and the Telugu Desam.

Vijayawada: Had to carry trustee’s slipper, alleges temple priest

He said that the chairman had visited the temple on Hanuman Jayanti but forgot his foowear. The priest alleged that he was asked to bring the footwear to him. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham