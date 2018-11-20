search on deccanchronicle.com
No Telangana govt push for Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi tombs on World Heritage List

Published Nov 20, 2018, 4:17 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 4:17 am IST
The TS government did not send any representative from the Heritage Authority to the meeting in New Delhi last week.
Qutb Shahi Tombs, one of the two heritage monuments, listed from Telangana for World Heritage List.
Hyderabad: Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi tombs along with nine others from Karnataka, all belonging to the Deccan Sultanate, have been pitched for the World Heritage List. There are a total of 11 sites, which are being processed by the Archaeological Survey of India for the Unesco.

The TS government did not send any representative from the Heritage Authority to the meeting in New Delhi last week.

 

This has created quite a negative impact of the commitment of the sate government. A source in the ASI said, “The proposal has been prepared for all the 11 monuments hence there is a need for commitment from the state government and the state ASI. Both have to work in tandem.”

The World Heritage status depends on a number of other factors such as availability of parking space, sewage disposal, upgraded facilities like toilets, cafeteria and a buffer zone where there is proper landscape so that the deterioration due to climate is controlled.  

The buffer zone will require removal of encroachments. ASI has found several challenges in removing hawkers from the entrance gates. At the Qutub Shahi tombs, the parking area is encroached.

To get the status of a heritage monument, the government will have to get all their departments like public works department, municipal, law and order and state ASI on one table and have all of them co-ordinate to protect the site. This will require a unified effort from all the departments.

Apart from this, the ASI has to take up restoration work of the Golconda Fort.
Dr Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist explained, “Under the ASI Act, we can protect 100 metres from the gate of the monument. Beyond that, work on the 300 metres has to be carried out by the state government.”

An exhibition of the pictures of the renovation has also been put up in the photo-exhibition section showing how much damage had been done and how it has been restored over the years and efforts taken to conserve the fort.

Dr Rajeshwari, an archaeological scientist said, “The increasing pollutants in the air affect the stone material in the monuments. The acid from micro-vegetation and moss affects the structure. To add to this is the increasing thermal energy, hence the monuments require chemical treatment to preserve it. That is why we ask people not to scribble on the monuments.”

Golconda Fort, with a 500 year old history has been listed from the Telangana state as one of the heritage monuments.

ASI showcases restored sites
The celebrations of World Heritage Week of 500 Years of Golconda Fort showcased a series of photographs with the Archaeological Survey of India of the different parts which have been restored.

The works started in April 2017 and there has been restoration of Naubat Khana, Darbar Hall, Mecca Darwaza and the inner walls of the fort.

The fort walls have been filled with lime water for restoration and organic and durable materials are only being used to ensure that it looks good.

The work was taken up in bits and pieces as there are tourists frequenting the fort. Other areas will be taken up  by next year.

The works at Qutb Shahi Tombs are being taken up by the Aga Khan Development Network.

...
