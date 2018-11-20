search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Godhra riots: SC to hear plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi on November 26

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 4:02 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 4:02 am IST
SC will also look into the application by Teesta Setalvad on becoming a co-petitioner in Zakia’s plea ahead of hearing the main case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred till November 26 the hearing on a plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister.

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Guja-rat high court’s October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT’s decision.

 

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta said that “the matter would take some time for detailed hearing and the plea will be heard on November 26”.

The Supreme Court on Monday also said that it will also look into the application by social activist Teesta Setalvad on becoming a co-petitioner in Zakia’s plea ahead of hearing the main case.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said Zakia’s plea was not maintainable, and raised objection to Setalvad becoming the second petitioner in the case.

During the last hearing, Zakia’s counsel had said that notice needs to be issued in the plea as it pertained to the aspect of alleged “larger conspiracy” during the period from February 27, 2002 and May 2002.

...
Tags: supreme court, pm modi, 2002 gujarat riots, zakia jafri




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Toyota Corolla China-spec vs US-spec: what’s the difference?

Here’s how the new generation US-spec and China-spec Corolla sedan differ from each other.
 

Workplace romance has become less acceptable after #MeToo movement: study

Close to 20 firms in the UK have gone ahead and banned workplace romance (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Chromecast 3 review: The same old with a better new

The new Chromecast 3 (3rd generation 2018) is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 3,499 and considered as a complete value for money product if you don’t already own a smart TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Inhumane crime: Male dog ‘raped’ by 4 men in Mumbai

Four men allegedly brutally tortured a male dog in Malwani in the wee hours of Saturday. (Representational image/Pixabay))

Jet Airways pilots unpaid since mid-Sept, threaten to not to do additional duties

Around 1,600 Jet Airways pilots along with the cash-starved airline's engineers and senior management officials have been paid only 50 per cent of the September salary. (Photo: PTI/File)

India became global superpower due to Lord Ram, claims UP minister

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary claimed that during the Mughal rule, British rule and even after decades of Independence, no attention was paid for the development of Ayodhya. (Photo: Facebook)

Cyclone Gaja: DMK leaders to contribute month's salary towards relief work

A view of a damaged house after cyclone Gaja hit Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Top German diplomat's email ID forged for fake car sale in Kolkata

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dr Feiner's (in pic) email ID was forged to publish the advertisement. (Photo: india.diplo.de)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham