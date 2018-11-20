Compared to Narendra Modi we are all seniors: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada/Kolkata: TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that parties opposed to the BJP would meet before the Parliament Winter Session begins December 11, instead November 22 as scheduled.

He said the schedule was changed due to the ongoing election campaign in five states. Talking to mediapersons after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, he said that they had detail discussions on matters plaguing the country at present. They said all parties were united in opposing the BJP.

The two leaders were evasive on who would be the face of the proposed anti-BJP front. Mr Naidu quipped, “Compared to Narendra Modi ji, we all are seniors. Everybody has enough experience.” Ms Banerjee said, “All are the face of the coalition.”

“There is need to save the nation, save democracy and protect the institutions. Democracy is in danger. The CBI, ED, IT, RBI, and every institution is being destroyed. Demoneti-sation was a big farce, petrol and diesel prices have increased, rupee devalued, there is increasing unemployment problem. There is also this religious intolerance with minorities feeling insecure. It is a democratic compulsion that all non-BJP political parties come together,” he stated.

Pointing to Ms Banerjee who was standing next to him, Mr Naidu said she had been fighting against these from the beginning.

