Governor’s assent to law for affordable houses for all in Amaravati

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has given his nod for amendment of certain sections in the housing act (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has given his nod for amendment of certain sections in the housing act, enabling the YSR Congress government to construct affordable houses in Amaravati for all citizens, a departure from the earlier provision that restricted such facility only to villagers living in the capital city or the capital region area.

The governor’s assent for Act 13 of 2022 was published in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette recently.

Accordingly, certain sections in the act called the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority and the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (Amendment) Act, 2022, have been amended.

With this, citizens belonging to all economically weaker sections in the state can avail any scheme of the state government or the Union of India that provides sites for construction of houses in Amaravati.

Moreover, the amendment will also allow the state government to introduce changes in the perspective plan, master plan, infrastructure plans and area and zonal development plans.