  
Nation Other News 20 Oct 2022 Schools for kids wit ...
Nation, In Other News

Schools for kids with autism: HC takes up DC report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:50 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 9:57 am IST
Parents were not satisfied with the quality of education at the private schools. Moreover, the schools needed a lot of open space and greenery and playgrounds which was not available with the privately-run institutions. — ANI
 Parents were not satisfied with the quality of education at the private schools. Moreover, the schools needed a lot of open space and greenery and playgrounds which was not available with the privately-run institutions. — ANI

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took up a suo motu case on the absence of a state-run school for autistic children the government’s failure to provide therapy to those affected. The court took up the case based on a news report published in Deccan Chronicle, ‘Govt has no school for kids with autism', on September 19.

The report had said that the government had not established a single school for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Though, some private schools provide special education to affected students, it costs around Rs 3 lakh per year, which many families could not afford.

Parents were not satisfied with the quality of education at the private schools. Moreover, the schools needed a lot of open space and greenery and playgrounds which was not available with the privately-run institutions.

The Deccan Chronicle report also said that the mothers of these children were being harassed and beaten up by the family members for giving birth to an autistic child.

The report was considered by the PIL committee of the Telangana High Court, which is led by Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili. He opined that it was high time that the government considered establishing schools for children with autism and other challenges.

In view of the increase in the number of children suffering with ASD, and considering the financial implications involving to taking care of the children, Justice Shavili felt that it was necessary to establish government-run schools to reduce the burden on the parents, more particularly those from poor backgrounds.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan approved the recommendation by the PIL committee to take up the Deccan Chronicle report as a suo motu PIL. On his directions, the High Court registry registered it as a suo motu PIL.

The special chief secretary, director and commissioner of women and child welfare department and Telangana State Commission for child rights were made respondents.

This suo motu PIL will be heard by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday.

...
Tags: telangana high court, suo motu case, kids with autism, no state-run school for kids with autism
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, he said nowhere in the country did any other political party take up such a programme two years ahead of the elections. He referred to the grant of Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat, which brought about “revolutionary changes” in the rural ambience in the shape of RBKs boosting up the rural economy. — DC File Image

Make good use of 19 months to prepare party for 2024 elections, says CM

Following the ED’s investigation into the illegal business activities of Sukesh Gupta, the income-tax department has allegedly kept a close vigil on irregularities committed by the MBS Jewellery management and alleged benami activities. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

MBS Jewellers: ED to probe PMLA case with assistance of IT officials

Adilabad market yard committee officials say that the cotton picking will gain pace after the Diwali festival. Farmers are not showing interest to bring the cotton to markets as there was high moisture content due to the continuous rains. — Representational Image/DC

Less of cotton arrivals; likely to increase after Diwali

Ruling party ministers and leaders are lambasting Pawan for raising his chappal in a warning to YSRC that its men would be beaten black and blue for calling him a Package Star. — By Arrangement

CM Jagan in attack mode amid swift political changes in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

HC seeks Centre, authorities’ views on disability criteria for MBBS admission

The Telangana High Court sought to know the contentions of the Union government and departments concerned over bringing in a regulation to restrict people with one hand from pursuing MBBS. (PTI file image)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->