Schools for kids with autism: HC takes up DC report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took up a suo motu case on the absence of a state-run school for autistic children the government’s failure to provide therapy to those affected. The court took up the case based on a news report published in Deccan Chronicle, ‘Govt has no school for kids with autism', on September 19.

The report had said that the government had not established a single school for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Though, some private schools provide special education to affected students, it costs around Rs 3 lakh per year, which many families could not afford.

Parents were not satisfied with the quality of education at the private schools. Moreover, the schools needed a lot of open space and greenery and playgrounds which was not available with the privately-run institutions.

The Deccan Chronicle report also said that the mothers of these children were being harassed and beaten up by the family members for giving birth to an autistic child.

The report was considered by the PIL committee of the Telangana High Court, which is led by Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili. He opined that it was high time that the government considered establishing schools for children with autism and other challenges.

In view of the increase in the number of children suffering with ASD, and considering the financial implications involving to taking care of the children, Justice Shavili felt that it was necessary to establish government-run schools to reduce the burden on the parents, more particularly those from poor backgrounds.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan approved the recommendation by the PIL committee to take up the Deccan Chronicle report as a suo motu PIL. On his directions, the High Court registry registered it as a suo motu PIL.

The special chief secretary, director and commissioner of women and child welfare department and Telangana State Commission for child rights were made respondents.

This suo motu PIL will be heard by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday.