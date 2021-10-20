Nation Other News 20 Oct 2021 Violation of SC orde ...
Nation, In Other News

Violation of SC order barring bandhs will be viewed seriously: Kerala High Court

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
In view of the submission of the state, the high court said it was not going to retain the petition
Kerala High Court. (PTI)
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has said directions by it and the Supreme Court barring bandhs or strikes in the state should be implemented by all authorities concerned and violation of the same would be "viewed seriously".

The observation by the high court came while disposing of a plea seeking a declaration that "educational bandhs" called by students organisations or political parties are illegal, unconstitutional and a violation of the dictum laid down by the apex court.

 

The plea had claimed that due to a bandh called by some students' organisations in 2018, the Government P.V.H.S. school, Perumkulam, Kottarakara in Kollam district had to remain closed for a few days and a complaint in this regard to the police had not elicited any action.

The state government, opposing the plea, told the high court that on receipt of the complaint, police had arranged a meeting with all stakeholders and the issues raised by the Parent Teachers Association of the school were settled amicably and thereafter, there was no such incident.

 

In view of the submission of the state, the high court said it was not going to retain the petition.

"However, on the facts and circumstances of this case, we only observe that all the authorities concerned should implement the decision of the Apex Court and this court, dealing with strike/ bandh, as stated supra, without giving room for any future complaint or representation in this regard, violation of which would be viewed seriously.

"Appropriate instructions be issued by the concerned," the court said.

Besides seeking a declaration that 'educational bandhs or strikes' are illegal, the plea had also contended that such modes of protest violated the provisions of the 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education-2009'.

 

Tags: kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala


