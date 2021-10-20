Nation Other News 20 Oct 2021 Mild earthquake shak ...
Mild earthquake shakes parts of north Karnataka, seventh since Oct 1

Published Oct 20, 2021, 2:30 pm IST
The tremor was felt in Dhanaragi in Vijayapura at 10.29 AM
 This is the seventh tremor in October. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A mild earthquake of 3.6 intensity on the Richter scale shook parts of North Karnataka, this time in Vijayapura district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the tremor was felt in Dhanaragi in Vijayapura at 10.29 AM.

 

"The earthquake was epicentred at 2.9 km north west of Dhanargi in Vijayapura," the KSNDMC said in a statement.

It also said that the intensity observed is low and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 12 to 15 km.

"These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally," the statement read.

This is the seventh tremor in October. Till now, the tremors were felt in Bidar and Kalaburagi and now has been felt in Vijayapura

 

According to KSNDMC officials, a team of geologists have been sent to study the phenomena.

