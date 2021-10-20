Nation Other News 20 Oct 2021 Four judges sworn in ...
Nation, In Other News

Four judges sworn in to Kerala High Court, increases strength to 41

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 11:21 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 11:21 am IST
The warrants of their appointment to the Kerala HC were issued by the President of India on October 12
Kerala HC now has 41 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 47. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kerala HC now has 41 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 47. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: Four new judges were sworn in as additional judges of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, increasing its strength to 41.

Chief Justice S Manikumar administered the oath of office to Justices Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar and Chandrasekharan Sudha.

 

The warrants of their appointment to the Kerala HC were issued by the President of India on October 12.

With the appointment of the four new additional judges, Kerala HC now has 41 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 47.

...
Tags: kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border. (Representational image: ANI)

Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

Ham radios to the rescue in rain-hit Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

He asked the MIM cadre to not give up and continue to work for the people. He was confident that they would overcome these problems. — DC Image

Asaduddin peeved over a minister, 2 TRS MLAs for ignoring MIM pleas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, BJP leaders laud him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->