Four judges sworn in to Kerala High Court, increases strength to 41

Kochi: Four new judges were sworn in as additional judges of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, increasing its strength to 41.

Chief Justice S Manikumar administered the oath of office to Justices Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar and Chandrasekharan Sudha.

The warrants of their appointment to the Kerala HC were issued by the President of India on October 12.

With the appointment of the four new additional judges, Kerala HC now has 41 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 47.