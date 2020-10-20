Sand to be made available at reasonable cost: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Pending announcement of a new sand policy shortly, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered officials to curb graft in mining and transporting of sand, apart from ensuring that it is available to people at reasonable cost.

Reviewing the sand policy at his camp office on Monday with mines minister Peddyreddy Ramachandra Reddy, transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah, civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and officials, the CM underlined that the new policy should be transparent and make sand available in each constituency.

He said that everyone should be able to pay the prescribed amount in the form of a challan and collect sand at a fixed rate. He asked sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau to be vigilant and curb sale of sand at exorbitant prices.

He emphasised on cutting down the transport cost of sand as it was quite high. For the purpose, the quantum of sand being mined could be increased. Supply should be streamlined in a manner that big companies, including central agencies, approach AP for their sand requirements.

The CM said supply of sand should be subsidised for construction of government structures and for houses being built by weaker sections. If need be, coupons could be issued.

He asked officials to find out within how many kilometres distance could sand be supplied at subsidised rates to villages located in the river basin. He told officials to collect opinions from all stakeholders before formulating the new sand policy for the state.