Nation, In Other News

JNTU, Hyderabad postpones start of new academic session to December 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
This comes after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) revised its academic calendar for the 2020-21
JNTU Hyderabad
 JNTU Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has decided to postpone commencement of the new academic session to December 1, from November 1 planned earlier.

This comes after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) revised its academic calendar for the 2020-21 academic session. According to a notification released by the AICTE, the session for the engineering courses will begin on December 1 and the last date of admission has been extended till November 30.

 

“Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llTs and NITs, the council has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to November 30,” the notice said.

Dr Manzoor Hussain, JNTUH registrar, said that a committee will meet in the next few days to discuss on the future course of action and that the authorities are now looking to use every opportunity to efficiently use the session that is already shortened.

 

“We are in a position where the situation is not in our hands, as much as we would want it to. It started with the Coronavirus and now with the heavy rains and floods we have not been able to conduct exams for the past five days. We will have to see how things go. For now, we are focusing on the admissions,” he said.

Dr Hussain also hinted at a possible cancellation of summer vacations in order to complete the syllabus, once the session starts in December. It may be recalled that in order to compensate for the loss of academic time, the UGC had asked colleges to teach six days a week and shorten the winter break this year and the summer break next year.

 

ADMISSION DEADLINE EXTENDED

The TS Board of Intermediate Education has announced that the deadline for admissions to Intermediate first year will be extended to October 31. In their official notification, the TSBIE directed junior colleges offering two year intermediate courses to make admissions to candidates who have passed SSC examinations.

...
Tags: all-india council for technical education (aicte), jawaharlal nehru technological university, ts board of intermediate education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


