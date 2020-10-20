The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 20 Oct 2020 Hyderabad residents ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad residents search at collection points for documents washed away in floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 20, 2020, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 4:01 pm IST
People had no time to collect their belongings or papers as the water levels rose suddenly in the middle of the night
Removing the slush, silt and muck from homes, people are finding that there is nothing which they can put to use. — P Surendra pic
  Removing the slush, silt and muck from homes, people are finding that there is nothing which they can put to use. — P Surendra pic

Documents like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, school certificates, bank papers, electricity and water bills, land documents and other important papers have been washed away from homes in low-lying areas that were inundated last week.

People had no time to collect their belongings or papers as the water levels rose suddenly in the middle of the night. All that they could do was save themselves from the water’s fury.

 

Removing the slush, silt and muck from homes, people are finding that there is nothing which they can put to use. Soiled clothes, stinking utensils, soggy mattresses, broken and damaged furniture has left them with empty four walls as homes.

People are now returning to their homes to find that the water has gone away but left a dump in their homes. Their belongings have been irreversibly damaged and most of the things at home are upside down.

Those living in and around Falaknuma railway station state that they have nothing to call  home. There are just four walls as the water took away everything that belonged to them.

 

Iqbal Sheikh of Al Jubail Colony said, “We are at the lowest point and there is nothing in our homes. My major concern is how will I get the school certificates, birth certificate and other documents for my child? How are we to now retrieve them? Will the government extend support?”

With families returning, they are looking around for their things which have been swept away. Many of them are also visiting the storm water drain outlets to check if there is anything found by the municipal workers.

R. Raju, a contract worker with the GHMC, says “People are coming to the collection centres to check if there are any of their belongings. All that is choked around drains is being removed and collected at various points. Those who are desperate are looking around. We have so far removed clothes, bags, soiled and damaged books, broken and mended utensils and lots of plastic from in and around the main points.”

 

Near Bandlaguda, there were huge chunks of plaster of Paris from marriage halls which have been removed. The marriage halls along this line were completely flooded and the structures created there were broken.

With some areas still waterlogged and another round of rains, the drains are full and there is little place for the water to go.

...
Tags: telangana rains, telangana floods, hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

PM Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi cautions careless Indians: Lockdown over but not coronavirus threat

The writer working with a candle near his laptop

Work from home in power cut: Recharge at grocer's, work with candle

Streets of Jilleliguda colony near Jelleliguda lake in Hyderabad. Picture by P. Surendra

Houses in Hyderabad resemble swimming pool after downpour

A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Heavy rains hamper COVID testing in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Government will fix ‘right age’ of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The women and child development ministry had in June formed a task force under former politician Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of motherhood and lowering of maternal mortality rate (MMR).

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

Kharif output tipped to rise by 5-6 per cent this year

Rainfall this year has been 7 per cent above the long-period average. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham