Houses in Hyderabad resemble swimming pool after downpour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TWINKLE GURNANI
Published Oct 20, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 6:47 pm IST
Indian Army, NGOs, Delhi and Tamil Nadu CM extend help to Telangana to battle the floods that disrupted normalcy
Streets of Jilleliguda colony near Jelleliguda lake in Hyderabad. Picture by P. Surendra
 Streets of Jilleliguda colony near Jelleliguda lake in Hyderabad. Picture by P. Surendra

Hyderabad: Due to the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world the global economy has been rapidly declining as an aftermath of the lockdown. In such dire times of global financial constrains the troubles of Telangana Government and the state health department has amplified due to the heavy rains followed by floods in Telangana.

The internet has been stormed by the videos of the floods shared by nitezens on social media playforms. In some videos trucks and cars can be seen submerged in water and debris while in others a crocodile can be seen swimming in the waters of the streets of Hyderabad.

 

Normal life has still not been restored as several areas continue to remain submerged in water in several parts of the state. The GHMC had identified 3,000 cellars as having been submerged after last week’s havoc.

Even after days from the initial record breaking showers on 13th October many residences including Jilleliguda colony in Hyderabad, still resemble swimming pools. Residencies located around water bodies including Jelleliguda lake have been the worst affected by the floods.

The floods have attracted national attention which has led in both monetary and non-monetary help from NGOs and other states like Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal show cased solidarity with the state of Telangana in his tweet.

"Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis," tweeted the Chief Minister. In a following tweet he declared a donation Rs. 15 crore to the Telangana Government. A similar donation of Rs 10 cr has been announced by Tamil Nadu CM as immediate assistance to Telangana in view of Hyderabad floods.

However, the problem is far from over , The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Telangana to continue till October "Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD said in a prediction valid for four days-from October 19 to October 22.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains, kcr, tamil nadu cm, delhi cm arvind kejriwal, delhi cm, arvind kejirwal, hyderabad water logging


